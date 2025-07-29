Council Chair Reaffirms BabCock’s Adherence To Quality Tuition, Others

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Babcock University (BU), Pastor Istifanus Ishaya, has reaffirmed the private university’s strong commitment to sound governance and regulatory oversight.

This is as he said the Governing Council has worked diligently to ensure that the operations, policies, and strategies of Babcock University align with both national regulatory standards and international best practices.

The Council chair, who disclosed this on Sunday, during the 2025 Babcock University Charis Graduating Class, said the university confers not just certificates of learning on students, but affirmations of character.

In his address, titled: “Beyond Degrees: Building Impactful Lives in a Changing World,” he said: “You are not just leaving with transcripts; you are leaving with a testimony of transformation that speaks to the values Babcock University has instilled in you – integrity, excellence, responsibility, and service.

According to him, the university has continued to work closely with bodies such the National Universities Commission (NUC), professional councils, and other accrediting agencies to uphold the academic and ethical excellence that the institution is known for.