Council Chair Reaffirms Adherence To Quality Tuition, Regulations, Governance

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Babcock University (BU), Pastor Istifanus Ishaya, has reaffirmed the private university’s strong commitment to sound governance and regulatory oversight.

This is as he said the university’s Governing Council has worked diligently to ensure that the operations, policies, and strategies of Babcock University align with both national regulatory standards and international best practices.

The Council chair, who disclosed this during the 2025 Babcock University Charis Graduating Class, said the university confers not just certificates of learning on students, but affirmation of character.

In his address, titled: “Beyond Degrees: Building Impactful Lives in a Changing World,” he said: “You are not just leaving with transcripts; you are leaving with a testimony of transformation that speaks to the values Babcock University has instilled in you – integrity, excellence, responsibility, and service.

According to him, the university has continued to work closely with bodies such the National Universities Commission (NUC), professional councils, and other accrediting agencies in order to uphold academic and ethical excellence the institution is known for.

“The world is changing fast and so must our systems, without compromising our identity,” Ishaya said, adding that through regular policy reviews, strategic investments in infrastructure, digital transformation, and faculty development, the Council ensures that Babcock University remains not only compliant, but also a pacesetter in the Nigerian and African higher education.

Meanwhile, the President/ Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ademola Tayo, who is performing his last convocation as the President of the university, said the ceremony marked another milestone in the life of the great institution as a celebration of dreams fulfilled, efforts rewarded, and futures launched According to him, a total of 3,229 graduates, comprising 2,543 undergraduates; 686 postgraduates consisting of (217 PhD, 30 MPhil, 359 Master, and 80 PGD received their scrolls for award of first degrees and postgraduates.

Out of the figure for First Degrees, he noted that no fewer than 241 graduated with First Class that have been unleashed on the world. The President, who in his address: “Charting a Glorious Future with Courage and Purpose,” described the 10 years of his leadership in the university, as “a decade of purposeful and innovative leadership.”

Prof Tayo said: “Ten years ago, I embraced the privilege and responsibility of leading Babcock University with a singular vision: to build on its strong Adventist foundation, consolidate on previous achievements, and take it to greater heights in global relevance, academic excellence, and moral leadership. And, I am proud to say today that together, we have stayed true to that vision.”