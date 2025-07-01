Council Chair Harps On Promotion, Respect For Culture, Values

A Professor of History and ProChancellor/Chairman of Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Siyan Oyeweso, has cautioned university administrators and other Nigerian leaders against allowing religion to destroy the culture and tradition of the people.

This is even as he stressed that culture is the basis of all religions, and hence it is imperative for everyone from any religion to ensure the preservation of culture and tradition.

Oyeweso disclosed this during the maiden “The Siyan Oyeweso Cultural Day,” unveiled and institutionalised in his honour by Fountain University in Osogbo, Osun State, owned by NASFAT. Speaking on the sideline of the event, he said:

“Today, I had the honour of being celebrated by Fountain University, Osogbo, as the institution unveiled and institutionalised The Siyan Oyeweso Cultural Day in my honour. “This landmark event, inaugurated today, is set to become an annual celebration of culture and tradition, not only of the Yoruba people, but also of the broader Nigerian and African cultural resilience and heritage.

“I extend my profound gratitude to Fountain University for this recognition of my life-long commitment to the promotion and preservation of African culture and history. I reaffirm my unwavering dedication to projecting our rich cultural heritage to global prominence.”

Oyeweso, however, recalled that he has documented the history of Islam in Yoruba land more than any Islamic scholar, adding that preserving Yoruba culture and other African cultures is the quickest way to preserve the languages of the people.

Thus, the renowned Historian and lecturer at Osun State University, insisted that leaders in the country, and especially of institutions of learning should preserve the Yoruba culture and language, even as he added that a language dies when the last speaker dies.

Oyeweso explained: “In the past, the expository of Yoruba language such as the works of D. O. Faguwa; J. F. Odunjo; Aromolaran Adebisi taught values, morals, culture, but those values are no longer there for use, as you find people today engaging in kidnapping, killings, drug and other brigandage.

“We must go back to the basics, we must go back to the family values; parents must respect the value of hard work, as many of them regrettably support Yahoo Yahoo and all sorts of criminality perpetrated by their children.”

The Pro-Chancellor, who said that we must ensure preservation of the value system, culture, tradition and language, added: “Anybody from any religion should preserve Yoruba culture because it is the basis of all other religions.”

“The history of Islam is already preserved; there is no place in Yoruba land today, when you see the palace of the king, you will see markets and mosques located around each other. The Ile-Ife Central Mosque was established in 1903.

The monarchy in Yoruba land has already preserved the institution of Islam,” he added. Meanwhile, in her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the private university, Prof Ramota Kareem, pointed out that the Siyan Oyeweso Cultural Day, is a deliberate attempt to preserve culture, saying this resonates with the theme of the Day; “Preserving Heritage, Celebrating Identity: The Interplay of Islam and Culture in our Shared Tradition.” According to her, the institution would continue to promote culture and identify its significance.