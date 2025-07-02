Council Boss Vows To Revamp Moribund Shendam Continental Hotel

The Chairman Shendam Local Government Council of Plateau State Kemi Nshe has vowed to revamp the moribund Shendam Continental Hotel, a landmark hospitality project to drive economic growth, generate employment for younger generation.

Kemi made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen in Jos the Plateau state Capital shortly after he led a high-powered delegation to inspect the project site in Karu, near FCT Abuja.

The visit marked a significant step forward to revamp the 3,000 square meters property currently home to an aging 13-room structure formerly occupied by some indigene of Shendam.

The Chairman argued that the project is a bold step to boost internally generated revenue and secure a prosperous future for the people of Shendam,

According to him, the occupants were respectfully relocated with proper compensation, allowing construction to begin in earnest.

The chairman pointed out that the proposed Shendam Continental Hotel is designed to feature approximately 64 rooms, including a presidential lodge, making it a major hospitality and investment hub.

“The project is expected to be completed and commissioned within six months. Currently the state of the property is an “eyesore.” They revealed that prior to this intervention, some criminal elements had conspired to illegally sell the land, but their attempt was thwarted thanks to swift and decisive action by the current leadership of the council.

Nshe also paid glowing tribute to former the former Chairman Hon. Sabastine Alkali, who initially acquired the land for the Council adding that what they are going to do will surprise a lot of people.

“This is not just for us, we are building a future for our people and for children yet unborn.”

The Chairman further emphasized the need for local governments to reduce over dependence on federal allocations by creating sustainable avenues for revenue generation.

He described the hotel project as a strategic economic investment that will serve Shendam and generations to come.

“We must act now. Otherwise, sustaining the local government will become nearly impossible.

This hotel project is something we are fully committed to. It will be completed within the set time frame six months” the chairman said .