Council Boss Suspended In Ondo For Alleged Gross Misconduct 

The Chairman of Owo Local Government Area, Ondo State, Tope Omolayo, has been suspended indefinitely with immediate effect over alleged gross misconduct and financial impropriety.

The suspension was announced on Wednesday by the Owo Local Government Legislative Council, led by the House Leader, Doyin Adebayo, following a majority decision by 11 councillors during their sitting in Owo.

In a resolution signed by a two-thirds majority of the lawmakers, the council said the action was taken to uphold good governance, transparency, and accountability within the local government administration.

“The allegations against Hon. Omolayo include financial improprieties, violation of statutory budget and IGR regulations, disrespect to traditional heads, and failure to conduct himself appropriately. These are serious allegations that require thorough investigation,” the resolution stated.

READ ALSO:

The council further announced that Hon. Hamed Ibrahim, the Vice Chairman of the Local Government, will serve as Acting Chairman during the period of suspension.

“The investigation into the allegations shall be conducted in a fair, transparent, and impartial manner,” the council assured.

Additionally, the resolution directed the Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA) to effect all necessary administrative changes, including altering bank signatories to recognize Hon. Ibrahim as the Acting Chairman.

All properties of the council currently in Omolayo’s possession are to be handed over immediately to the HLGA.

The Legislative Council called on residents of Owo to remain calm and support the ongoing process, emphasizing its commitment to accountability, due process, and service delivery.