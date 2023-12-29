Council Boss Gives Out N40M Cash as Palliative to Residents

The Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) boss, Alhjaji Monsurudeen Oloyede Bello, has disbursed the sum of N40 million cash as palliative to 2,000 residents of the council area. According to the Public Affairs Unit/Office of the SA Information and Strategy, Ejigbo, the N40 million cash fund transfer to the vulnerable people within the LCDA is to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, was disbursed during a meeting/accreditation exercise held at the Ejigbo Mini Stadium on Wednesday Decem- ber 28.

All the beneficiaries of the cash gift were invited to the event. Speaking at the event, Bello, fondly called OBE, said the idea of giving cash as palliative, is to enable the individual beneficiaries the freedom to use it for their most pressing needs. He also gave his assurance that every one of the beneficiaries, who gave the right information when filling the form, would receive the palliative in their various bank accounts.

Two Thousand people received N20,000 each, totaling N40 million. The beneficiaries cut across the various Community Development Associations (CDAs), religious associations, youth council, indigenous families, party members, council staff, market men and women, the physically challenged, among others. Before leaving the venue of the event, people had started receiving alerts on their phones and most of them openly acknowledged and appreciated it.

The council boss was described by some of the beneficiaries as a down-to-earth man who always sees his reflection in others, regardless of class; “he feels their pains and is always willing to help, hence the palliative intervention – especially during this festive season.”