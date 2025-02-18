Council Boss Applauds Aiyedatiwa On Sustaining LCDAs

Share

The Transitional Chairman of Akure East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon Samson Taiwo Kayode, has hailed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State for sustaining the 33 LCDAs created out of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Kayode, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), said the statement of Governor Aiyedatiwa during the inauguration of 18 local governments on Monday showed him as a law-abiding leader of the people.

According to him, some governors would have dissolved the LCDAs after he had used them for election during the November 16 governorship election in the state.

His words “Let us thank Mr Governor for the fulfilment of his electoral promises that LCDA has come to stay to bring governance to the doorstep of the rural populace, for upholding the tenets of democratic tenants at Local government and for revolutionary of democratic structures at local government level moving from local government administration to local government systems.

“Let me thank Governor Aiyedatiwa for being a man of honour and for fulfilling his electoral promises, that “LCDA has come to stay to bring governance to the doorsteps of the rural populace”

“I like to also appreciate Mr Governor for upholding democratic tenets at the local government level and for revolutionizing the democratic structure in our state from local government administration to local government systems.

“Let me specially congratulate my brother, the newly elected executive chairman of Akure South local government, Dr. Gbenga Fasua on the auspicious occasion of his inauguration as I wish him a successful tenure.

“It is our sincere hope, that the newly elected executive chairmen will be of optimal performances to compliment Mr Governor in delivering the dividends of democracy to our people in their various domains.”

Speaking on the seven-point agenda of the governor, Kayode said the unveiling of the agenda coincided with the swearing-in of Hon Gbenga Fasua as the chairman of Akure South local government.

The agenda, which included order, security, and rule of law; urban/rural development cum agriculture and rural economy; revolutionary technology advancement and industrialization; efficient healthcare and socio-economic welfare and adequate power and affordable energy, would bring development to the grassroots.

Others, he said included sustainable infrastructure, development, and tourism;

education, human capital development, and entrepreneurship are welcome ideas to the people at the local government level.

Kayode said the Akure South local government administration and the LCDAs in the council area would align in totality with the seven key agendas of Governor Aiyedatiwa.

