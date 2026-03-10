Council Boss, 2 Others Abducted In Ondo Community

…panic as parents withdraw pupils, schools closed

Gunmen invaded communities around Akure Airport, Ilu Abo, and neighbouring communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State and kidnapped the Secretary of a Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), Joseph Aladesuyi.

Aladesuyi, the Secretary of Okeluju LCDA in Akoko Northwest Local Government and two others were kidnapped on their way to the farm in the Kajola area of Ilu-Abo in the Akure North Local Council Area of the state. The community is less than five kilometres from Akure airport.

The incident, which took place around 10:00am yesterday, has caused tension in the community which had in the past months been prone to incessant killings and abductions.

The indiscriminate shooting made parents storm schools around the area to withdraw their pupils leading to the closure of schools.

Sources said the heavily armed men numbering about 10 were said to have stormed the farm, overwhelming the victims before fleeing into the surrounding forest with their captives.

According to sources close to the family, Aladesuyi was conducting routine activities on his farm along with his daughter at the time of the invasion by the gunmen.

The source said: “He arrived at his farm around 9:00am with his daughter. Shortly after, the kidnappers, who were about 10, arrived and shot sporadically into the air. They dragged him, but he struggled with them, and one of them (gunmen) shot him in his hand and then took him away.

“They (gunmen) left his daughter alone, but told her point-blank that they were there to kidnap her father. We are anxiously waiting for their call because we don’t know what state he will be in at the moment after he was shot in his hand.”