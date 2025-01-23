Council Anchors 2025 Budget On 1% Freight Stabilisation Fee

Share

Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) said its 2025 budget would be strategically anchored on the 1 per cent freight stabilisation fee.

It noted that this would be achievable upon the Presidential assent of Nigeria Port Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA Bill).

The council’s Executive Secretary, Barrister Pius Akutah, disclosed this at the Five Year Strategic Management Retreat held in Ibadan, Oyo State, with the theme: “The Future-Transition from Nigerian Shippers Council to Nigeria Port Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA).”

According to him, the retreat marks a critical step in shaping a comprehensive five-year strategic plan for 2025–2029, designed to advance the maritime sector through enhanced efficiency, adaptability, and innovation.

He explained: “The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has a proud legacy of resilience and impact—protecting shippers’ interests, fostering fair trade practices, and driving competitiveness within our ports.

“Over the past year, the Council has recorded remarkable achievements, including: Signing the minimum standards of conditions of service for workers in the shipping industry; launching the operational manual for inland dry ports and hosting the 17th international maritime seminar for judges.

