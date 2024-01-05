Cotton Farmers Advised to Seek Alternatives to High Cost of Input

The President, National Cot- ton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), Anibe Achimugu, has advised farmers and other major players in the industry to plan adequately and seek alternatives to high-cost input ahead of 2024 crop farming in the country. Disclosing this in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, he said that this year farmers needed to look inwards and especially around them to identify what they require and have access to in preparation for the 2024 cropping season.

He said: “I mean to make up their minds early that they will cultivate cotton in the 2024 season, so therefore, plan ahead of time with their immediate stakeholders deciding the portion of their land they will commit to cotton, order crops by making sure they have looked at every angle internally and externally that will ensure their success. “They must identify what is available within their environment, which they can use as substitute inputs due to the high cost of farming inputs now.”

He noted that the association would provide training in the use of naturally available items such as cow urine, manure, chicken drop- pings, and neem extract, to those interested, adding that support would be given to the most effective and cheaper means of growing cotton. Speaking further, he explained that early planning and sourcing of critical inputs such as cotton seeds were key to a successful farming season for farmers. He revealed that the cotton industry had the potential to increase the country’s economy if well managed and funded.

He, therefore, called for the intervention of the government and other concerned stakeholders to engage in the sector to promote a comparative advantage in cotton production, processing, and trading. He stressed: “The cotton industry remains one of the best ways of alleviating poverty and has the potential of contributing significantly to the country’s GDP, creating massive employment, creating wealth, generating significant foreign exchange, and saving foreign exchange, just to mention a few.

“It makes absolute sense for the federal government, state governments, local governments, businessmen, business women, and farmers to engage in one way or the other in the CTG sector. “We have identified that out of Nigeria’s 36 states, 33 grow and can grow cotton, meaning that Nigeria potentially can develop a comparative advantage in cotton production, processing, and trading with a pinpoint and concerted effort.

“Nigeria has no business in spending over $5 billion each year on textile imports, and neither does Nigeria have a reason to have such huge unemployment numbers with thousands of our well-able young men and women seeking greener pastures outside our shores. This is the time to act, given the way the world is evolving. Nigeria can not afford to ignore the CTG sector.”

Speaking further on Federal Government’s Executive Order 003, the cotton expert said there was need to focus more on the successful implementation of the executive order. “Well, the truth of it is that when we started am proud to say that under the Anchor Borrower’s Programme (ABP), the cotton value chain was actually referred to as commodity crop, because it was actually targeted viz-a-viz the value chain. “So the Anchor Borrower’s Programme supported the farmers to cut the cotton and they also supported ginners to processed the commodity textiles to produced fabrics and also the garments and so on and so forth,” he added.

Achimugu said: “And at the end of the day, there was an MoU that was signed with the Uniform Services of Nigeria. So that avenue was created under executive order 003. So I think partly we just have to spend more time on the executive or- der 003. “When we started in 2019 for instance, we had the challenge of sitting down, helping and supervising farmers scattered across 24 states with their own various staff of Smallholder farmers. But we decided that in 2020, let’s do a cluster approach to bring farmers closer.

And in 2021, we said that the best is continously have time lag where you allocate one acre of land to per farmer and then they can provide joint services with the extension services and so on and so forth.