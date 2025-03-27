Cote D’Ivoire Pull Out Of U-20 AFCON Hosting

Share

Cote d’Ivoire have pulled out from hosting the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations In a press release, the president of the Ivorian Football Federation, FIF, Yacine Idriss Diallo, stated that ‘by official letter, the Government notified the body of the withdrawal of Côte d’Ivoire as host country of the competition.

No reason has been officially given for the country’s withdrawal. This development may now force the tournament to be delayed.

The Confederation of African Football Federation, CAF, has now less than one month to look for another host. The Flying Eagles have qualified for the tournament, which was initially to be hosted by South Africa.

