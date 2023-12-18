Côte d’Ivoire-Nigeria trade volume hits $1.5bn, says Envoy

Mr Kalilou Traore, Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire to Nigeria, says the official trade volume between his country and Nigeria has reached approximately 1.5 billion dollars. Traore made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday. This, according to him, is still open for improvement, particularly in the area of manufacturing products. “The official trade volume between Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria is approximately 1.5 billion dollars. This include crude oil because Cote d’Ivoire refinery is supplied by Nigeria. “Beyond that, we have so many manufacturing products being traded between the two countries, like cement coming from Nigeria, agricultural products, food and cosmetics, like soap.

“We have a very high potential to improve on the volume of trade, particularly in the area of manufacturing products. “You know, Nigeria is the biggest economy in the sub-region, Cote d’Ivoire also after Nigeria is one of the biggest economy in the sub-region. “Particularly in Francophone countries, Cote d’Ivoire is the biggest. So these are two captains that have possibility.”

The envoy said Cote d’Ivoire now worked closely with Nigeria business association, Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to boost trade between both countries. Traore said that Nigeria import a lot and that some of the products that Nigeria imported could be supplied by Côte d’Ivoire. “Cote d’Ivoire also imports a lot, some of the products Cote d’Ivoire imports can be supplied by Nigerian industries.