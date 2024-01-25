Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana Fire Coaches After AFCON Failure

Jean-Louis Gasset has been sacked as coach of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast two days after their 4-0 defeat against Equatorial Guinea just as the Ghana Football Federation fired Black Star coach Chris Hughton after the team’s early elimination from the tournament.

It was the heaviest home defeat in Ivory Coast history and they are the first Afcon host to lose two group games since they did so in 1984. The Elephants still carry faint hopes of progressing to the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams. They will be led by Emerse Fae, one of Gasset’s coaches, on an interim basis.

The country’s football federation said it had “terminated the contracts” of 70-year-old Gas- set and his assistant Ghislain Printing “due to insufficient results”. Hughton’s side failed to win any of their three group-stage matches in Cote D’Ivoire, picking up only two points and finishing third in Group B.

A statement from the GFA on Tuesday stated the sack of the Englishman was decided by the executive council. “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect,” it read.