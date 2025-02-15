Cote d’Ivoire 2025: F’Eagles coach optimistic despite tough draw

Share

The head coach of Flying Eagles, Aliyu Zubairu, has voiced his optimism following Thursday’s group stage draw for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, which will take place in Cote d’Ivoire, April 26th to May 18th.

The Nigerian team finds itself in a demanding group alongside traditional powerhouses Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa, all of whom have a rich history in continental youth football.

In his reaction to the draw, Coach Zubairu remarked: “It’s a very good draw. If a team truly aspires to reach the FIFA World Cup, there is no need to shy away from any opponent. Facing Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa at this stage presents a tremendous opportunity. I believe it’s a blessing.” This perspective not only highlights Zubairu’s confidence in his squad’s capabilities but also underscores his commitment to challenging his players against formidable rivals, which can ultimately foster their development and resilience.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Coach Zubairu stressed the necessity of mental preparation as his team gears up for these high-stakes matches. He is keen on instilling a robust sense of self-belief within his players, emphasizing that they should approach every opponent with respect and seriousness.

“We need to dispel the notion that this is a ‘group of death,’” he said. “In African football, there are no small teams anymore. The key is to prepare very well. A lesser-known nation can surprise everyone if they come prepared.”

To ensure the team is adequately prepared for the task, the NFF has not only put the Flying Eagles in camp to resume training, with a 30-man squad, but has also organised a two-match tour of Cairo for the team to play the Egyptian U20 team at the end of this month. The friendly matches in Cairo have been scheduled t take place between February 25th and 27th .

