Costs Of Production Impacts Manufacturers’ Bottom-line

The country’s manufacturing sector in the first quarter of the current year was characterised by forex volatility, spike in energy prices, especially AGO, inflation, hike in prices of goods, etc. These created low patronage and unbearable hardship for Nigerians. TAIWO HASSAN reports

The Federal Government’s removal of petrol subsidy and introduction of floating exchange rate still trailed the beginning of the year 2024 as it led to sustained inflation and hike in prices nationwide. It made the cost of production to skyrocket as local manufacturers battled all fronts to remain in production.

Following the negative trajectories of government’s policies on the manufacturing industry during the quarter, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the regulatory association of local manufacturing companies in the country, came out boldly to challenge government that high costs of automotive gas oil (AGO), otherwise known as diesel, new Customs exchange rate, new interest rate, scarcity of forex, NAFDAC ban and others had pushed many companies into critical situations.

Ban on alcoholic sachet beverage

One of the major crises that unsettled the country’s manufacturing industry was the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)’s decision to ban production and sales of alcoholic beverages in sachets, especially spirit drinks in sachets and PET bottles less than 200ml. In short, this didn’t go down well with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN), who came out swiftly against the ban, warning government and its agencies that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could lose about N800 billion and over 5.5 million direct and indirect workforce, if the ban was not reversed. However, NAFDAC is yet to renege its decision on the matter, insisting the beverage producers was part and parcel of the MoU, while MAN is championing the defence of the alcoholic beverage manufacturers to remain in production.

FG’s $1trn GDP targets

In the quarter under review, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) came out to pick holes in Federal Government’s vision to achieve a $1 trillion economy in the next six years and the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) projections on Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

In particularly, the chamber faulted the macroeconomic projections in the MTEF that stated the economy would grow by 3.76 per cent, 4.22 per cent, and 4.78 per cent in 2024, 2025, and 2026 respectively, emphasising that the projected growths were suboptimal to achieve a $1 trillion GDP by 2029, which implies an average growth of 21 per cent over the next six years.

The LCCI Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known in her reaction to the CBN Governor, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso speech delivered at the CIBN’s 58th Annual Bankers Dinner and the Grand Finale of the Institute’s 60th anniversary in Lagos recently

Tinubu’s four executive orders

The first quarter also saw President Bola Tinubu signing four Executive Order into law that were deliberately aimed at curbing arbitrary taxation policies in the country. Specifically, the four Executive Orders, included, the Customs, Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order, shifting the commencement date of tax changes to August 1, 2023, the suspension of the five per cent Excise Tax on telecommunication services, the Excise Duties escalation on locally manufactured products, and the newly introduced Green Tax on single-use plastics and the suspension of the Import Tax Adjustment (IAT) levy on certain vehicles.

Amidst the four executive order signings, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), came out to commend Mr. President for restoring investors’ confidence and belief in Nigeria’s economy, in the areas of investments and boosting manufacturing sector. The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview in Lagos, said that President Tinubu’s administration was the best thing that has ever happened to the country’s manufacturing sector, following the critical policies that resonate MAN’S vision for relating the country’s manufacturing sector and the whole economy in general.

Dangote Refinery

Also in the quarter under review, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery commenced partial production by utilising 350,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) out of its 650,000BOPD and also invited about 10 oil marketers. Following this, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) hinted that Nigerians should expect dramatic reduction in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol at various filling stations across the country soon.

Amid the very few positives, the performance of the country’s manufacturing sector was, however, low in the quarter and it showed the macroeconomic headwinds are yet to abate

The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, dropped this hint in his address on the state of the economy for the first quarter 2024, saying that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery beginning production was a big omen for Nigerians and the economy in short and long terms and expected to make a major impact on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in terms of foreign exchange (forex) earnings.

Unilever Nigeria stops production

In a shock move in 1Q, Unilever Nigeria Plc said it had stopped the production and sales of home care and skin cleansing products. This came about 10 months after it announced plans to exit both markets. The company revealed this in its unaudited interim financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) weekend.

Counterfeiting

Following the rising counterfeiting of drinks and fake products in circulation nationwide, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) raised the alarm that the country’s manufacturing sector, especially foods and beverage sector, could see massive disruptions in revenue projection and sales volumes this year in its operations.

In addition, MAN also warned that the inability of the regulatory authorities, like National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to curtail rising fake products in circulation would continue to lead to high unsold finished products nationwide in 2024, as food and beverages companies battle containments in all fronts, including naira exchange rate, foreign exchange (forex), smuggling, and other macroeconomic challenges in the country.

Permits to mining dealers

The Minister of Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said in the quarter under review that government had given permits to 499 dealers to the buy and sell solid minerals in the country. Alake listed the minerals for which permits were given to include lithium, gold, tin, coal, tantalite, iron ore, kaolin, feldspar, beryl, barite, columbite, mica, and aquamarine.

Soaring beer prices

In the just concluded first quarter, breweries manufacturers were forced to jacked up the prices of beer and other Stock-Keeping Units (SKUs) products following the prevailing economic realities that have impacted significantly on the costs of production materials and cost of doing business.

Specifically, the major players in the brewery industry adjusted prices of beer, SKUs upward to remained in business. New Telegraph correspondent, who cited a memo emanating from the stable of Guinness Nigeria Plc and International Breweries Plc on price increase communicated to their trade partners and distributors nationwide, showed that the two brewery companies had also jacked up price increments twice in March too, just like Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Cement price hike

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) also raised concerns over the recent comments on the floor of the House of Representatives on cement price, whereby the lawmakers portrayed cement manufacturers in very bad light to the Nigerian public to be engaging in arbitrary fixing of cement price in the country. Specifically, CPPE explained that such disparaging comments were capable of inciting the Nigerian public against the cement manufacturers, thus putting their huge investments at risk in the course of cement distribution nationwide.

EEL policy suspension

More private sector players have continued to commend the Federal Government on its decision to suspended the controversial Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL). The LCCI stated that the move demonstrated a proactive stance by the government in responding to the concerns of the business community. In addition, the Chamber added the EEL policy suspension would foster a conducive environment for economic growth and development which the Chamber advocates for vigorously.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Almona, explained that the Chamber viewed the suspension as a positive response to the grave concerns of the private sector as highlighted by the Chamber and other private sector advocacy institutions recently. Almona explained that this act promoted cordial relationship between government and the business community towards a better business environment.

