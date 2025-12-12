Costs Of Political Party Defections

The gale of crosscarpeting by several political actors from one party to another, especially ahead of the 2027 general elections has sparked some significant questions including the causative factors, the implications on the polity and whether it is in the interest of the larger Nigerian society, or not?

And with most of the defections swinging the political pendulum in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while the new African Democratic Congress (ADC) is yet to find its feet firmly on the political pedestal, is the polity not dovetailing towards an allconquering one-party state? Does that not signal dictatorship evolving under a so-called democratic dispensation?

Yet, the fears are getting real by the day. For instance, the PDP which has been battling with well calculated, political manoeuvres characterised by internal wrangling over the past few years is down to five governors following the recent defections of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to the APC and his Osun counterpart, Ademola Adeleke to the Accord Party (AP) on Tuesday.

What really could be the reasons for such cross carpeting? According to political analysts, such party defections occur primarily because they lack some important features in the political parties. These include lack of clear-cut party ideology, internal party democracy and adherence to the spirit and letters of the party constitution.

On the flip side, the powerbased theories argue that party defections occur among Nigerian political parties as a result of the struggle for material resources, political power and the search for appointment. A close look at the key points of the reasons for Governor Diri’s defection to the APC offer some eye-opening factors. According to him it had to do with the collapse of the unity and common purpose that once held the PDP together.

Yet, defection of governors and their followers from one party to another is not the answer but true, selfless leadership propelled by national interest is

He alleged that “undertakers” were determined to bury the PDP, and he refused to let Bayelsa be buried with it. But the all-important question remains – who are the so-called undertakers and who sent them to bury the PDP? While some nauseating allegations of defections, based on financial favour in humongous sums to the defectors remain yet to be proved with empirical evidence, the implications are grave for the nation.

Ordinarily, holding onto political power should be based on prevailing and peopleoriented good governance. These should include strong and solid security for every citizen, cheap and affordable cost of living with essential items such as food, shelter, education and healthcare delivery that are within the reach of the common man.

And to boost economic production, steady electric power supply, good access roads and availability of raw materials remain the facilitating factors. But are Nigerians beneficiaries of such life-improving Human Development Index (HDI) as at this day?

That is another million naira question for the defectors and those luring them into their parties to answer. A political situation whereby the leaders are more driven by the apparatchiks and perquisites of office and hanging onto such at all costs, including the deployment of fear, force and fiat, is inimical to the dictates of democracy.

By also having a firm grip on other elements of democratic systems such as elections, political power, the electorate and political support bases of the potential party defectors, do not augur well for the health and sustenance of Nigeria’s current political system. For democracy to survive, strong and credible opposition must be in place. For instance, from the historical perspective, the Action Group (AG) was a nationalist political party established in Ibadan on March 21, 1951, by Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He was the official opposition leader in the Federal Parliament to the Balewa government from 1959 to 1963. He also formed a coalition movement, the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), against the then sitting President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari in 1983 when the NPN had grown into a political behemoth, prompting apprehension among opposition political parties.

The opposition, led by Chief Awolowo (UPN), Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe (NPP), and Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim (GNPP), then sought to form a united front. The PRP, founded by the legendary Kano-born politician, Aminu Kano, had partly collapsed with one faction joining the PPA in 1982. All through this period, the opposition was not crippled by the ruling party but allowed a healthy competition to thrive and the people, as the electorate, were free to choose whichever party they desired.

Such a situation is needed ahead of the 2027 general elections, primarily based on what Nigerians desire and deserve, much more in a country abundantly blessed by God with vast natural resources but riddled by a socio-economic and political structure overtly skewed in favour of the ruling elite.

That Nigeria currently ranks as the sixth most insecure on the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) and 115th out of 125 countries on the Global Hunger Index (GHI) — as “severe” food crisis looms with over 31.8 million Nigerians facing acute food insecurity are all inexcusable. Yet, defection of governors and their followers from one party to another is not the answer but selfless leadership propelled by national interest is.