Costs of food items increase in Oyo

Few days before the commencement of Ramadan fasting, costs of food items increased in most markets in Oyo State, apparently this was caused by artificial manipulation of marketers as it is usually done during festive seasons. Market survey showed that a 5-litre keg of palm oil, which sold for N9,000 last week, now sells for N10,500.

A congo of white ‘elubo lafun,’ which sold for between N350 and N400, now sells for N500. A congo of ‘garri’ which was sold for N400, has been increased to N500 by some traders.

Costs of transportation stabilises As against what is experienced during Christmas and New Year celebrations, when transporters increase fares for both intra and intra-state movements, transport fares have been brought down in Oyo State.

In December, a trip from Ibadan to Osogbo was N9,000 as against N6,000; a trip from Ibadan to Akure, which was N8,000, is now N12,000. However, upon protests by many commuters, Chairman of the Park Management System the state, Alhaji Tomiwa Omolewa, moved round motor parks and forced his colleagues to bring the fares down to the normal rates.

So, both inter and intra, have remained normal. Clerics speak Speaking on the coincidence, Rev. Moses A. Ayangbile (Phd) of the Abundant Life Baptist Church, Ile Aperin, Ibadan, Oyo Statesaid; “The significance of the coincidence teaches us some truths about God.

It shows that God is sovereign and rules in the affairs of men, and that He sees and loves everyone and desires unity. The implication of this unique coincidence is that both religions should be united, and sincerely seek God.”

Also speaking, Alfa Mukaila Salami of Ayegbesin Central Mosque, Olorunsogo, Ibadan, Oyo State, said “Allah is incomprehensible.

The coincidence is Allah’s doing. It shows that He is the determiner of everything on earth. He does things the way He likes and we can’t query it.

The lesson I see in this is that both religions preach peace and unity. God has demonstrated it to us that it is one God, Allah that we are worshipping. And so, we should live in unity, believing that it is unto Him that all of us will return.