Costs Control To Push Airlines’ Revenue To $1trn In 2025 – IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), on Tuesday, released its financial outlook for the global airline industry in 2025.

New Telegraph reports that for the first time, industry revenues are expected to top the $1 trillion mark, reaching $1.007 trillion, a 4.4% increase from 2024.

According to IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, airlines are expected to deliver a global profit of $36.6 billion in 2025, a slight improvement from the expected $31.5 billion net profit in 2024. However, expenses are expected to grow by 4.0% to $940 billion.

The outlook for passenger demand is also positive, with numbers expected to reach 5.2 billion in 2025, a 6.7% rise compared to 2024.

Cargo volumes are expected to reach 72.5 million tonnes, a 5.8% increase from 2024.

In terms of revenue, passenger revenues are expected to reach $705 billion, with an additional $145 billion from ancillary services.

The average airfare in 2025, including ancillaries, is expected to be $380, which is 1.8% lower than 2024.

Despite the positive outlook, Africa’s carriers continue to face challenges, including high operational costs and a low propensity for air travel expenditure in many of their home markets.

