Costly Christmas: Nigerians Battle Festive Price Hikes

Reason for the season

The Yuletide season is once again upon us with the feeling of celebration palpable in the air. Christmas, taking place in 24 hours’ time, is a period when millions around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and it is a season of giving, joy, and love. It comes with echoes of hearty laughter from homes and represents love, hope, peace, and salvation.

In Nigeria, however, the celebration begins long before December. For many, the festive spirit kicks off the moment the clock strikes midnight on November 1, with markets transforming almost overnight from being customer friendly to cashing in on the big occasion taking place the following month.

Christmas jingles fill the air, decorations brighten up streets, and shops restock their shelves to usher in a period Nigerians traditionally hold dear to their heart no matter the conditions they find themselves in.

However, alongside the excitement lies an uncomfortable reality that has gradually become synonymous with the season – which is a sharp rise in the prices of goods and services. Over the years, the anticipation for the festive period has pushed many households to begin stocking up on necessities months ahead, all in an attempt to beat the price surge that comes with the season.

Situation different

This year, however, the situation feels different. Nigeria’s current economic climate marked by high inflation, fuel subsidy removal, the rising cost of transportation, and unstable supply chains has amplified the burden on the average household.

Although the trend of increasing prices ahead of the festive holiday is not new, more Nigerians are questioning whether these hikes are truly justified or simply a product of sellers trying to take advantage of the season’s high demand. The truth remains that the market experiences a significant hike in the prices of goods and services during festive celebrations especially in this part of the world. Increased demands during this period, higher logistics costs, and the pressure of festive spending all contribute to rising prices.

Spending patterns

From household items to foodstuffs, clothing materials, and children’s gifts, the seasonal price surge has forced many families to reconsider their spending patterns. Some have switched to cheaper alternatives, while others have completely cut out festive purchases they once considered essential, because they just do not have the wherewithal to do so. Even traditional Christmas staples like rice, chicken, vegetable oil, and tomatoes, items that form the backbone of many Nigerian households’ December celebrations have become increasingly difficult to afford for many.

Mrs Olorunwa Janet, a mother of three, narrates how she has had to drastically adjust her spending strategy this year. Once proud of dressing her children in bespoke Christmas clothes, she now finds herself sewing simple outfits to reduce cost. “I’m unable to buy those things that I used to buy for my children.

I used to get them ready-made, but because of the high prices, I cannot go for ready-made again. So, I just buy materials and sew simple styles for them, just to cut costs,” Olorunwa lamented. Her struggle doesn’t end with clothing. Speaking about how limited her choices have become, she admits she now settles for items she can afford and not what she actually likes.

“Like now, I don’t like Brazilian wool, but I cannot go for attachments again because of the high price,” she reveals. For families like Olorunwa’s, coping requires creativity. One of her survival strategies has been joining a group for bulk purchases, which offers cheaper prices than buying individually.

According to her: “I’m a member of a group where we buy things in bulk. Where I work, our madam also helps us. She buys foodstuffs like potatoes and other things in bulk to make it easier and cheaper for us. We are planning to buy a bag of rice and some other things, which we will now share amongst ourselves.”

Price increases

Having compared prices, Olorunwa observes a significant difference between last year and this year’s prices, attributing the hike to both the government and sellers who take advantage of the season to increase their profit margins. “This year’s increase is a little higher than last year. Last year I wanted to buy shoes for my daughter. It cost N13, 500.

Now it’s N17, 500. I would say it’s not only the government. We ourselves accepted the rising price. It’s not only the government; it’s all of us in Nigeria. Some people will buy goods, and instead of adding just a little gain, they increase it very high. So, it’s not only the government,” she says of the present trend in the country.

For many, this is the reality of the season. While some goods and services may be discounted, the ratio of discounted to non-discounted items is very wide. Consumables, household products, clothing items, and perishables rarely enjoy these discounts.

Low patronage

While consumer struggles are visible, traders are also feeling the strain. For food stuff vendors like Mrs Taiwo, the situation has not only affected her profits but has reduced her daily sales volume significantly. “The prices are high now. The market cost is very high because of Christmas. They are increasing the prices of things in the market, and it is really affecting us,” she says.

She recalled how she had restocked her stall some time ago only to be met with a wave of new prices. “I restocked yesterday and the prices are not smiling. I think they have started selling Christmas markets for us now.” According to her, part of the increase comes from suppliers and transporters who raise costs once they sense the festive season approaching.

For her, it is a chain reaction that eventually ends up hitting the pockets of the consumers. Comparing this year’s prices to last year’s, Taiwo notes about a 5% increase, adding that her customers now buy less because of rising costs, which has directly affected her sales. “I sell foodstuffs, so they have to eat.

They don’t have a choice. Some complain but eventually buy because they must eat. However, they do not buy as much as they used to,” she lamented. Speaking further she said: “Sometimes I sell only N10, 000 in a day because things are expensive. Some people don’t come out to buy.

Some want to buy something for N1, 000 but end up spending N2, 000 due to the quantity that will be okay for them. It’s seriously affecting sales.” Giving discounts during this period, she says, is nearly impossible. “If we buy something at a higher price, we can’t do discounts. It will affect our business. I can’t offer discounts because I am not a wholesaler. Only wholesalers can give discounts; we retailers cannot.”

Transportation

Beyond markets and households, transportation has also become a major contributor to seasonal price increases. As Christmas approaches, fares typically rise due to traffic congestion, increased interstate travel, and the high cost of fuel. Bus drivers often increase fares between 10 and 30% simply because more people are hitting the roads to spend time with their family members in the village.

This year, the removal of the fuel subsidy has made the situation even more challenging, with transporters pushing costs onto both traders and consumers. The ripple effect of rising transport costs can be felt across the market spectrum.

The cost of perishables like tomatoes, peppers, vegetables, and fruits rise sharply because they depend on long distance transportation. Frozen foods, rice, and chicken essential for Christmas meals, also become costlier, turning what used to be routine December purchases into luxury items for many homes.

As many struggle daily to survive the current economic situation, the seasonal rise in prices has only made the situation more challenging. The combination of cultural expectations and market realities creates a festive season where celebration becomes secondary to survival.

Adjustments

Despite the hardship, the spirit of Christmas remains an ever present in many Nigerian homes. Parents still search for affordable ways to create the season because of their children.

Some families opt for simpler meals; others host smaller gatherings than previous years. Churches prepare for carols, communities plan small festivities, and people hold onto hope that the season’s essence, togetherness, will not be lost to the rising costs.

For many Nigerians, however, this year’s Christmas comes with more financial pressure than celebration. The rising cost of living has cast a shadow over a season once filled with festivities.

Yet, like every year, Nigerians continue to adapt, sacrifice, and improvise holding on to the belief that better years lie ahead. This is to wish us all a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!