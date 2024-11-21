‘Cost of Truth’ Documentary Sheds Light On FG War On Freedom Of Speech

Share

A new documentary, “Cost of Truth,” has lifted the veil on the alarming rise in attacks on journalists and civic actors, exposing the government’s escalating war on freedom of expression.

These sober statistics were brought to light during the screening of Gatefield’s Cost of Truth documentary and a civic space dialogue on the state of free speech in Nigeria jointly organized by Gatefield, a public strategy and advocacy group, and the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) in Abuja.

The documentary uncovered the alarming extent of the Federal Government’s crackdown on free speech, revealing a systematic campaign to silence journalists, activists, and whistleblowers.

Shirley Ewang, Advocacy Lead at Gatefield, stressed that the number of journalists arrested this year doubled the previous year’s.

“Press freedom in Nigeria is under siege, with nearly 70 journalists arrested this year—double the figure earlier in the year. Citizens, too, feel silenced, as daily threats and intimidation create an atmosphere of fear. But history shows that collective action works.

” From #FreeDanielOjukwu to resisting the persecution of EndBadGovernance protesters, we’ve proven that together, we can confront and overcome these challenges to our democracy.

“The most powerful force in any democracy is its citizens. Even when the system fails us, we must remain intentional about protecting our rights, defending the rights of others, and securing our future.

‘I know many of us feel weary and disenchanted, but we cannot afford to give in to despair. Our collective strength is what drives meaningful change, and now, more than ever, we must stand firm”.

The documentary reveals shocking stories of intimidation, harassment, and violence faced by journalists, activists, and whistleblowers who dare to speak truth to power.

“Since 2023, more than 128 journalists have been detained, subjected to harassment, and faced legal threats simply for doing their jobs. This includes 68 documented attacks during the #EndBadGovernance protests in August 2024, where journalists were targeted with violence, arrests, and intimidation tactics”.

Through its expository style and use of personal narratives, the documentary highlighted the human cost of Nigeria’s repressive laws, including Section 24 of the Cybercrime Act, and state abuses that continue to stifle dissent and silence critical voices.

The Cost of Truth documentary used real stories and evidence to show the struggle for free speech in Nigeria, highlighting the urgent need to change laws and protect the rights of Nigerians.

Similarly, Christiana Longe, Project Manager, Media Freedom, CJID highlighted the critical role of a free press in a democracy, as

protected by Sections 39 and 22 of Nigeria’s Constitution. Despite these safeguards, press freedom in Nigeria faces relentless threats.

