Cost of Revenue Collection Not Halted – FG

Cost of revenue collection at source by revenue generating agencies such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has not been halted by the government, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun has said.

The minister’s re- affirmation put paid to the speculation that swirled in the media space that the federal government was attempting to discontinue the age – long practice which cedes a certain percentage of revenue to certain categories of revenue generating agencies being cost of collection.

The ministry said in a statement by its Director of information, Mohammed Manga, yesterday that “The Federal Ministry of Finance wishes to address recent media reports suggesting that the Federal Government has discontinued the practice of allowing revenue-generating agencies to deduct their cost of collection at source. We categorically state that these reports are inaccurate and misleading.

“At no point during his remarks at the Nigeria Development Update (NDU) programme hosted by the World Bank did the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, announced or implied any change to the existing policy on the cost of collection deductions”, Manga clarified in the statement issued last night.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there has been no policy change regarding the deduction of costs of collection at source by revenue-generating agencies. The current framework remains in effect. “What is underway are ongoing policy discussions in line with the directives of President Bola Tinubu to review cost of collection structure.

These discussions are part of broader efforts to enhance transparency, efficiency, and value-for-money in public financial management. However, no final decision has been made on this matter.”