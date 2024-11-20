Cost Of Producing Paddy Rice In Nigeria To Hit N6.5trn In Q1’25

Share

There is fear that cost if producing of paddy rice in Nigeria would hit N6.5 trillion by the first quarter of 2025 as price per tonne is expected to gulp N1.3 million from the projected five million production.

According to Afex Wet Season Crop Production 2024 report, the 2023/2024 season has already witnessed a steep 78 per cent increase in rice prices, with the average price per metric tonnes reaching ₦630,000.

It explained that the price surge was attributed to constrained market supply and growing demand that outpaced available stock, adding that the upcoming season would witness a further seasonal price increase, with a starting price estimated at ₦750,000 per metric tonne.

The Afex report added that by the third quarter of 2025, prices are forecast to escalate even further ranging between ₦1,100,000 and ₦1,300,000 per metric tonne, as supply shortages persist.

The report identifies several factors contributing to the price increase to include low access to financing, saying that farmers faced difficulties securing affordable loans, limiting their ability to invest in higher productivity.

It stressed that low access to Inputs was 31 per cent, while inadequacy of essential resources such as fertilisers and seeds hindered yields as delayed rains disrupted planting schedules, while excess rainfall in some regions led to flooding and crop destruction.

According to Afex, despite government efforts to boost domestic rice production and curb imports, challenges persist, noting that rice production in Nigeria reached approximately five million metric tonnes in 2023, meeting only about 60 per cent of the country’s consumption needs, thereby spurring illegal rice imports.

Meanwhile, rice millers have said that there is no enough paddy rice in Nigeria for production in commercial quantities as they attribute it to the withdrawal of services at farms by farmers due to insecurity.

The Rice Millers Association of Nigeria (RIMAN)’s President, Peter Dama, explained that there was inadequate paddy locally for rice production. Before now, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had said that the country would no longer imports rice, noting that a ban had already been put in place, while all avenues through which the commodity could be brought in had been blocked.

It noted that The Netherlands that had given support through credit to Nigerian smallholder farmers, explaining that yield for rice production had increased from 1.5 metric tonnes per hectare between 6.5 to eight metric tonnes per hectare because the apex bank had empowered farmers with high-yield seeds.

It was learnt that the country spent $1.83 billion yearly on forex prior to the ban of the grain by the government. According to the Federal Government’s recent report, CBN’s Anchor Borrower’s Programme had enable the country to save $5 million in forex daily from importing rice since it was banned.

Recall that the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN) had said that the Nigerian rice industry had enjoyed considerable support from the bank.

The Director General of the association, Mr Andy Ekwelem, noted that prior to the current administration, Nigeria officially allowed imported rice into the country.

He noted: “As at the last quarter of 2014, official rice import into Nigeria from Thailand was about 1.24 million tonnes, noting that by the end of 2015, the imports had dropped to about 644,131 tonnes and by the end of 2016, it dropped to 58,260 tonnes.

“In 2017, the imports further dropped to 23,192 tonnes and 2022, it further dropped to an all-time minimal of 438,000 tonnes.”

According to AFEX Nigeria’s President/Chief Executive Officer, Akinyinka Akintude, the increase in price of paddy rice was traced to the general decline in production coupled with increasing demand across processing and exports.

Share

Please follow and like us: