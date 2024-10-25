Cost Of Governance: Tinubu Orders Cut In Convoy, Security Personnel Attached To Ministers, Others

Share

President Bola Tinubu has restricted ministers, ministers of state, and heads of agencies of the Federal Government to a maximum of three vehicles in their official convoys.

No additional vehicles would be assigned to them for movement, he asserted. This was disclosed in a release made available to newsmen yesterday by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman.

According to him, the cost-cutting measure was announced in a statement signed by the President. In January this year, the President took significant steps to reduce government expenditure, by reducing his entourage on foreign trips from 50 to 20 officials. For local trips, he pruned it to 25 officials.

He similarly reduced the Vice President’s entourage to five officials on foreign trips and 15 for local trips. In the same directive by the President, all ministers, ministers of state, and heads of agencies will have, at most, five security personnel attached to them.

The security detail will comprise four police officers and one Department of State Services (DSS) officer. No additional security personnel would be assigned, he ordered.

Tinubu also instructed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to engage with the military, paramilitary and security agencies to determine a suitable reduction in their vehicle and security personnel deployment.

All affected officials are expected to comply with these new measures immediately, underscoring the urgency and seriousness of these changes.

