Cost Of Governance: Shekaru Advocates Structural Adjustment Of Presidential System

Former Kano State governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau has called for structural adjustment of the presidential system of government practised in Nigeria, which he said, is plagued by high costs and inefficiencies in governance.

Shekarau however, supported the retention of the presidential system of government because it prioritises “The interests of the entire nation over narrow regional or ethnic concerns,” against the parliamentary system, favours regional constituencies, and encourages localism and factionalism.

The former governor who is Chairman of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), a new political group, in a position paper delivered at a National Dialogue on Home-Grown Democracy for the country, called for the elimination of bicameral legislature.

He stated that maintaining one legislative chamber will reduce redundancy and operational costs of government.

Shekarau also wants appointments to ministerial positions to be limited to three per geopolitical zone to “curb excessive spending on ministerial portfolios while allowing for focused and impactful governance.”

He is of the opinion that over half of the current federal agencies are redundant and suggested that it could be streamlined or merged to cut unnecessary expenditures without compromising effectiveness.

The former governor also stated that “greater devolution of powers and responsibilities to states and local governments will ease the burden on the federal government, enabling it to focus on critical national matters, while empowering lower tiers to address local needs directly.”

To further curb the excesses of the presidential system, Shekarau advocated for the autonomy of political parties, the judiciary, the composition of National leadership and the Independent National Electoral Commission (IINEC).

“In summary, the presidential system offers Nigeria a practical and tested pathway to achieving unity amidst diversity.

“It is a model that compels leaders to pursue national, rather than parochial, interests.

“In this pivotal moment, we must continue to embrace a system that consolidates our differences and transforms them into strength for a united Nigeria.

“While the suggested reforms will reduce the cost of governance and foster a more efficient and responsive system that better serves the Nigerian people, the curbing of the excesses of operators in the presidential system will ultimately prove to be better for a multicultural polity such as ours,” the former governor maintained.

