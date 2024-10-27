Cost Of Governance: RMAFC Boss Hails President Tinubu

Share

The Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr Muhammad Shehu Bello said the high cost of governance in Nigeria was caused by the expensive nature of large bureaucracy, duplication of government ministries, departments and agencies( MDAs ) and endemic corruption.

He commended President Bola Tinubu’s directive on reducing the size of the official convoys of ministers and chief executives in his administration as a means of reducing the high cost of governance. He urged state governments to also follow suit.

Shehu stated this in a statement over the weekend issued by RMAFC’ Spokesperson Hajiya Maryam Umar Yusuf. Shehu said the president’s decision would go a long way in reducing the high cost of governance, which is partly responsible for the reduction in the provision of infrastructure and social services and the consequent fall in investment, high level of unemployment, and rising insecurity in the country.

He added that no society can make meaningful progress unless it develops a competent and cost-effective management system capable of maximizing the nation’s resources to the benefit of all.

He recalled that RMAFC had over the years not only advocated a reduction in the cost of governance as a way of preserving scarce resources for the sustainable development of the country but also proffered far-reaching suggestions and recommendations to government at all levels on the need to scale down on unnecessary expenditure and to monitor expenses on developmental projects that would impact positively on the lives of the citizenry.

According to Shehu, the high cost of governance in Nigeria was caused by the expensive nature of large bureaucracy, the duplication of government ministries, departments and agencies, and endemic corruption.

The Chairman said: “Other factors were the high cost of public service delivery due to infrastructure failure, high-security costs as a result of insurgencies, kidnappings, ethnoreligious agitations, armed robbery, multiple salaries and severance allowances, extravagant activities and expenditures, high domestic and foreign debts, as well as weak enforcement institutions.”

The Commission decries the high cost of governance in Nigeria over the years, which is alarming, and unsustainable and has continued to generate public concern and discourse due to its negative implications on investment, industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and the growth of the real sectors of the economy.

“The realization that all three (3) arms of government are involved is even more disturbing. The Commission has at different fora made its position known on this matter through paper presentations.

“It is evident that Nigeria’s cost of governance is among the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa, which has significantly hindered the government’s ability to fulfil its primary responsibilities such as infrastructural development, providing quality healthcare, improving educational standards, etc.”

In order to effectively reduce the overbearing high cost of governance in Nigeria, the Commission recommends the immediate implementation of the Orosanye report as earlier intended by the administration; a reduction in the number of political appointees as recommended in RMAFC’s remuneration package for Political & Public Office Holders; and ensuring prudent spending of government funds at all levels.

