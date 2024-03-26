Cost Of Governance: LCCI Lauds Tinubu’s Decision On Official Trips

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended President Bola Tinubu for taking two critical decisions to cut down cost of governance. The LCCI stated that government’s decision to reduce the number of public officials on foreign trips and the recent directive to suspend all public funded foreign trips for government officials, effective April 1, 2024, were commendable.

The chamber explained that it envisioned the rescued funds saved from the foreign trips being invested in projects that promote cost-efficiency and automation in the country. The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, in a press statement yesterday in Lagos, opined that considering the current economic challenges facing the nation, including soaring inflation and high living costs exacerbated by the removal of petrol subsidies and forex market crises, the government must take decisive action to cut unnecessary expenses and even reduce statutory expenditures where possible.

According to her, the decision to temporarily halt public-funded foreign trips aligns with the urgent need to prioritise cost-saving measures without compromising the effectiveness of governance. She said: “The LCCI acknowledges the government’s concern about the rising cost of travel borne by government’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). “By this suspension, the government can redirect valuable resources towards more pressing priorities, including infrastructure development, social welfare programmes, and economic stimulus initiatives.

“The government at all levels and tiers should initiate similar actions to cut the cost of governance within their jurisdictions. “For instance, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, recently signed the Abia State of Nigeria Governors and Deputy Governors Pension Repeal Law of 2024, stopping the payment of pensions to ex-governors and their deputies in the state. This action is worth emulating by other states and the Federal Government.”