Cost Of Governance: FEC Approves Implementation Of Oronsaye’s Report

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the implementation of Oronsaye’s report which recommended merger and scrap of some agencies in order to scale down the cost of governance in the country.

This was disclosed at a briefing held by the Minister of Informational and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, after the council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

He clarified that none of the government workers would lose their jobs due to the merger and scrapping of some government agencies.

The Minister however noted that with mergers, efficiency would come in and where such workers could not meet up, they would be moved to where they could be more useful.

