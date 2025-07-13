CoSPAL Hails Abbas, Kalu for Setting New Standards In Legislature

The Secretary General of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), Ambassador Dapo Oyewole, has lauded the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, for his visionary leadership in promoting open legislative governance.

Oyewole’s commendation followed the successful hosting of the National Assembly Open Week, themed: “Deepening Citizens’ Trust and Participation: Celebrating Our Journey as the People’s House.”

The event provided a rare platform for citizens to directly engage with lawmakers, enhancing transparency, accountability, and public trust in the legislative process.

According to Oyewole, the initiative gave Nigerians the opportunity to voice their concerns on pressing national issues and seek practical solutions, thereby fostering a renewed sense of civic participation and inclusivity.

He noted that the Open Week also highlighted the parliament’s growing commitment to collaborating with diverse stakeholders—including government agencies, civil society organizations, and the general public—in pursuit of meaningful development.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Oyewole praised the Speaker and his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, for prioritizing the needs and concerns of the citizenry and advancing citizen-centric governance.

He commended both leaders for redefining the legislature as the “People’s House” and for setting an exemplary standard of responsive and participatory leadership.

According to him, the initiative marks a defining moment not only for Nigeria but also sets a benchmark for other African parliaments seeking to adopt more transparent and accessible governance frameworks.

“When the legislature is accessible, transparent, and accountable, democracy is not only preserved but strengthened,” Oyewole stated.

He added that the approach by the Nigerian parliament aligns with CoSPAL’s core values and is expected to inspire greater public trust and civic engagement across legislative institutions throughout Africa.

“By redefining the legislature as the People’s House, Speaker Abbas has demonstrated an exemplary model of responsive and participatory governance. This initiative marks a defining moment, not only for Nigeria but as a standard that other African parliaments are encouraged to consider.

“CoSPAL recognises this approach by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas as one that aligns with our values, and we believe his example at the Nigerian House of Representatives will inspire other parliaments across the continent,” he said.