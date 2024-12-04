Cosmology Through Ojo’s Bold Brushstrokes, Artistic Perspective

Share

With her choice of abstract art, arist, Roselyn Ojo has shown that she has something of interest in visual narrative. She captures the beauty of cosmology in mostly subtle colours that titillates the context of the subjects.

Her thoughts on the subjects and themes either challenge or complement established spiritual and scientific views of the universe, bringing splendid renditions of colours to support her artistic impression of cosmological findings.

Significantly, the artist’s brushstrokes also penetrate human’s real or imaginary fear of the other celestial entities outside the earth, suggesting that man’s knowledge of creation is merely evolving, compared to the infinity of what’s unknown.

Probing into the artist’s background revealed how the search for honesty and satisfaction led to her choice of abstract art. She explained that creating “abstract non-objective paintings,” asserts her belief that “the creative process is honest and satisfying.”

She noted that “a single mark or line on a blank surface provides a starting point for an intuitive exploration of the visual language found in abstraction.” The artist disclosed that her work is an attempt to channel and express thoughts, often revealing personal emotive character.

“I paint what I have seen and what moves me, with the aim of provoking emotion, thinking, and discourse.” Either in spirit or physical encounter, Ojo must have “seen” whatever she rendered on canvas as regards cosmology.

Some of the paintings include titles like Celestial Waters, Armageddon, Beauty in Chaos, Resolved and Mystical Labyrinth. Ojo’s thoughts on Celestial Waters increase the debate about man’s knowledge of the other parts of the universe, pitching scientific evidences against spiritual conjectures.

“I tried to illustrate the chaotic-ness of my movement and settling,” Ojo shared the duality of her thoughts. “The glimpse of landscape within the painting suggest a connection to our familiar world, while the presence of three planetary bodies signifies the celestial elements.”

In the painting, two oval objects and a smaller one, almost overlapping each other, with the more prominent one dripping of fluid, perhaps, represent the artist’s perspective to the connection between the earth and other celestial bodies.

There is something about Ojo and her interest in the metaphors of disorderliness. Not done with her thoughts on the subject, she comes up with another piece titled ‘Beauty In Chaos’, presenting the strength and contest of two forces.

“I aimed to explore the profound connections between the universe and the human experience,” Ojo provided a link to her choice of tones of blues in the work. “The blue and white colours represent the vastness of cosmos evoking a sense of awe and contemplation.”

Ojo’s choice of abstract has been inspired by the likes of Jackson Pollock, Wangechi Mutu, Helen Frankenthaler, and Hans Hofmann.

Breaking from the initial inspiration she got from the listed artists, Ojo’s abstract expressionism seeks to unlock the freedom of unrestrained creativity, capturing her innermost thoughts and emotions on canvas.

One of the gains of that freedom of expression is her distinctive abstraction style, which garnered recognition, with exhibitions in esteemed spaces like Curator Space and the Big Art Festival in Stockton, paving the way for future projects and collaborations.

Born in Ibadan, Nigeria, but currently based in Middlesbrough, UK, Ojo is an artist whose work spans across canvas, paper, and textiles.

She set out on her artistic journey with a degree in Fine Art from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Nigeria, where she specialised in Graphic Design and minored in Painting. She further honed her skills with a recent graduate degree from Teesside University 2024.

