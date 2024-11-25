Cosmo Man’s Collection: Fusion of Style, Tradition, Modernity

Share

The Cosmo Man collection by Alasho is described as pieces where contemporary fashion meets cultural heritage.

As we transition from the Murphy Edward Inspired brand to our reimagined identity, Alasho brings a fresh, modern perspective to men’s fashion, offering a distinctive blend of casual wear, sharp suits, and traditional-inspired Kaftans.

Designed for comfort and style, the collection features laid-back pieces with subtle African-inspired details. These garments are perfect for the modern man who values both ease and individuality in his everyday wardrobe.

According to the designer: “Our suits are all about sharp tailoring and bold statements. With well-fitted silhouettes and vibrant colours, each suit is enhanced with unique patterned linings, adding an extra layer of personality and flair.

“The Alasho Kaftans offer a modern twist on a classic silhouette. Elegant, yet simple, our Kaftans blend traditional elements with a contemporary edge, making them perfect for both relaxed and formal occasions. At Alasho, we believe in celebrating both heritage and the modern man’s desire for stylish versatility. I will love fashionable men to join us as we embark on this exciting rebranding journey, offering fashion that empowers and inspires,” he said.

