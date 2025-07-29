Cosmetics Usage On Babies Can Disrupt Hormones, Trigger Allergies –Study

Babies and toddlers that are routinely exposed to adult cosmetic products, including fragranced sprays, nail polish and even black henna tattoos could risk irritation or allergic reactions, and in some cases, may experience longer term health-risks such as hormone disruption.

According to the result of an investigation by ‘The Conversation,’ an independent nonprofit news source, infant skin is biologically different from adult skin: it’s thinner, more absorbent and still developing; hence, exposure to certain products can be harmful.

A 2019 study found that every two hours in the United States (US), a child was taken to hospital because of accidental exposure to cosmetic products.

Newborn skin has the same number of layers as adult skin but those layers are up to 30 per cent thinner.

That thinner barrier makes it easier for substances, including chemicals, to penetrate through to deeper tissues and the bloodstream.

Young skin also has a higher water content and produces less sebum (the natural oil that protects and moisturizes the skin). This makes it more prone to water loss, dryness and irritation, particularly when exposed to fragrances or creams not formulated for infants.