Cosmas Jr. Maduka: I was prepared from teen to get into family business

Cosmas Junior Maduka is the Executive Director of After sales services and Special Duties at Coscharis Group. He speaks to PAUL OGBUOKIRI on his journey towards the commanding height of Coscharis Group founded by his father

When did you become interested in joining the family business?

Growing up as the first child, it was always kind of said, hinted in some way or form either by family friends, by family directly or uncles. “Oh, you’re next in line.” “You’re going to take over your dad’s business.” Yes, I heard that, but personally, I wanted to be a sportsperson. I didn’t want to wear a suit and tie going to the office. I wanted to play basketball. I played basketball for my high school, Kings College. I also played basketball for my department, Economics, in the University of Lagos.

My love for basketball is kind of the reason why I went to the University of Lagos because my parents saw that I was heading full speed in that direction.

At the time, I was trying to look at the universities in the United States; I was looking at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. But then, they were talking about things to do in my past time or my free time that had to do around business or summer jobs and something related to the family business.

I’m like, I have no interest in doing that, my whole summers and all my time is booked and they’re like with what? I said ‘basketball camp’. So, my mom smiled and said, ‘oh really’ and then my dad said ‘oh, so that’s your plan for your life?’ and then two weeks later, I was back in Nigeria.

That means it was some sort of obligation for you to actually join the family business right from a young age?

Yes, when I was a teenager, sometimes I went to the office during holidays to work in one or two departments, just learning things on the side, obviously.

I was kind of being prepared in a way to get some kind of interest, but I also had my own ideas.

Obviously, when I graduated from the university, in my mind, I was too old to play basketball. Not like I graduated that old. I graduated at a young age but if you’re going to play professionally, you need to be from your teenage years affiliated with some teams as such.

When I graduated, I knew that dream was over. So, I had to focus on the next thing I wanted to do with myself which was working in the family business, but my parents felt like I should get some form of experience outside, which preempted me going through all those banks that I spoke of earlier because they felt if I came straight to the business and straight to the top, it will be tough get getting the respect. It will also be tough understanding how to act, how organisations run.

They just needed me to get some level of experience, and in Nigeria, one of the most organised, regulated and structured industries is the financial or the banking sector. What better place to get that learning experience than at the banks?

Is there any benefit working outside the family business before you come into the family business? Would you recommend that as a strategy?

Yes, I believe everything has pros and cons. But for me, I think it’s definitely beneficial. For me, if you come straight into the family business, whatever your family business is doing or the culture, that’s all you know. So, if you’re going to be there your whole life, you more or less walk into one particular culture, or one particular style.

If anything sets us apart, I believe it’s integrity, our willingness to walk away from the table knowing that everyone is equally satisfied.

But if you have a mix of exposure, especially knowing that there is a plan to run or be one of the board members or head the family business, then it’s good to get the wealth of experience from outside and I’ll say for me personally, working in the bank taught me discipline, taught me hard work, also taught me to be a bit focused because you’re dealing with people’s money.

Some experience and training and rigorous vigour that it instils in you; it also kind of helps when dealing with the people within the family business. Obviously, you can’t read thoughts or minds but it gives some level of respect. “Oh, he didn’t just graduate and was sent straight to the top; oh, he went outside to graft and do some level of work experience before coming in” and then you also have stories to tell of whatever you did or you achieved while working; that I think it’s a pro.

But then again, there’s another school of thought that says the earlier the better, right from start getting to it and so you can start seeing things, how things operate and what you want to do and change. I really have no for or against. But the route I took is the route I’m speaking for and I think it makes sense to me.

There is a writer that suggests that people who come into family business usually face the pressure to perform, at a high level. Do you feel this pressure and how do you cope with it if you do?

Yes. There is external pressure from others, internal pressure that you put on yourself. I went to school in three different continents; the Americas, Africa and Europe. My father didn’t, he stopped his formal education at primary two because he lost his dad and they couldn’t afford the formal education anymore.

And then, he went into apprenticeship and then built what is today known as Coscharis Group.

So, I tell my siblings, “look if our father, who didn’t have any formal education, from just grit and grafts could build this, there is a lot more expected from us.”

Of course, we are Masters Graduates, and you’re expected to grow the business. So, that pressure is there. And sometimes, it is your dad built the business from nothing to here; you’re expected to take it from where it’s at to the next level.

I think it’s only natural that you feel that pressure but it’s a good pressure. If you care enough, then definitely you will feel the pressure. I think it’s good pressure. It keeps you on your toes and helps you always have an eye on the goal, like what are we trying to do? What are we trying to get to? And keep carrying everybody along as well because like I said, it’s a family business, not a one-man business.

What do you think are the unique characteristics that set the Coscharis Group business apart from other family-run businesses?

Okay, to just expand on what else we do beyond the auto industry, we are also into farming. There’s Coscharis Farms. We have about 3,000 hectares of land in Anambra, where we farm rice and we also have a rice mill. So, it’s the full process from planting to the market. We plant, harvest, process, bag and then we sell; that’s the agricultural field.

We are in the medical field as well. There’s Coscharis Medicals, where we are OEM representatives for hospital equipment. We supply medical equipment from syringes to MRI scanners, brain scanners, CT scans.

We recently finished the hospital in Obudu. I think, it’s the Nigerian German Hospital, where we equipped the whole hospital from the ground up with whatever equipment they needed from Siemens and other partners; that’s Coscharis Medicals.

There’s also Coscharis beverages, now Eden’s organic, which was founded by my mother. That handles bottled water, sachet water, dispenser water and yoghurts. They are also trying to expand into flavoured water. As of when she passed, those are the current product lines.

There’s Coscharis Properties as well, which for now handles and manages all the Coscharis properties in terms of facility management and whatnot because we’re spread in over 15 states and we have properties, buildings, office buildings across those states.

Also, there is Coscharis Mobility, which is kind of similar to automobiles, but it deals more with rental, leasing, driver training, and driver education. We deal with a lot of the banks, a lot of multinationals, who come into the country, need these vehicles but not outrightly buy them, just lease these vehicles for a period of time; Coscharis Mobility handles that.

There’s also Coscharis Technologies. As the name implies, it’s an IT business but more on the trade side. It’s the OEM representatives for Mercury, Microsoft, Asus, HP, just to name a few. They deal in Huawei, sales of hardware, laptops, PCS, batteries, UPS, and then we’re trying to do some educational content now with Cosmos tablets. Cosmos tablets have educational content for primary and secondary school. That’s Coscharis Technologies.

It’s a wide array of different companies in different Industries. The Special Duty spot, like I said earlier, lets me know and be involved in these different Coscharis services.

We also have Alpha refinishes. They are the paint suppliers, and are into paint mixing and paint making for automobiles, and buildings.

We’re also in Ghana, Côte D’Ivoire, in Japan; it’s widespread. That’s just to give you an idea of what the Coscharis conglomerate is all about. But primarily I’m in Coscharis Motors.

Our founding father is an entrepreneur, and where he saw value, he just went into it. So, to answer your question on what makes us unique in all this various things that we deal in, I will say again, it’s the drive and belief of our founding father, who happens to be my father, or my parents; Dr. Cosmas and late Mrs. Charity Maduka.

The first thing is integrity. Like I said earlier, I knew for a fact that we were Christians.

If you asked me when I was like 10, 9 or 11, “Hey CJ, what are you?” I will say “I am a Christian before even saying I am Nigerian, Igbo or whatever” because as a kid, I went to church four, or five times a week. That was all I knew.

I really don’t like talking about my parents but I will for the sake of this. I prefer other people to talk about them, so it doesn’t sound like “Oh, you’re bragging about your parents”, but they raised us with very strict Christian upbringing and that upbringing, I could say that it also translated in their lives and how they do business. It wasn’t just something they did at home, it’s something they took outside with them.