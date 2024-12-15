COSEYL Urges New Ohanaeze President-General To Emulate Iwuanyanwu’s Legacies

Share

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has congratulated Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu for emerging as the new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, urging him to follow the footsteps of his predecessor, late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide adopted Chukwu as the new President-General to oversee the organisation’s affairs until January 10, 2025, during the Imeobi/General Assembly meeting held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at their National Secretariat in Enugu State.

The President General of the apex sociopolitical youth group in the Southeast geopolitical zone, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, said in a statement that the Imeobi of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide deserved commendation for following due process to elect a man of high pedigree, integrity and intellect like Nze Chukwu to led the apex Sociocultural body of Ndigbo.

COSEYL described Chukwu as “the man the cap fits for the exalted position,” and urged him “to consolidate on the legacy achievements of the immediate past PG Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who set an impressive roadmap and template for the development and growth of Igbo Nation.”

While calling on Chukwu to make the interest of Ndigbo his utmost priority, working in synergy with well-meaning Igbos, Ibem also urged “Igbos at home and in the diaspora to rally round the new President General by giving him all the necessary support needed to achieve success in this all-important assignment.”

“With Nze Chukwu on the saddle, we are confident that the interest of Ndigbo in the Nigerian polity will be protected and guarded jealously.”

