COSEYL To Igbo Youths: Desist from hard drugs

Igbo youths have been advised to desist from taking mkpuru mmiri and other substances that affect the mind. The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, which gave the advice also vowed to take the campaign against mkpuru mmiri to schools and communities in the zone.

The apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone said it is alarmed by the increasing rate of drug abuse and intake of hard drugs like methamphetamine (mkpuru mmiri) by the youths. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the President General of COSEYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibem and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, noted that; “It is very unfortunate and disheartening that children between the ages of 14 years and above are taking this wicked destroyer called mkpuru mmiri.