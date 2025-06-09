COSEYL: Otti’s Acknowledgement Affirms Kalu’s Visionary Leadership

Share

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has said that the recent statement by the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, acknowledging that the ongoing efforts to rebuild Aba, Abia State, were inspired by the developmental template laid down by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu during his tenure as Governor from 1999 to 2007.

COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geo-political zone, made this expression in a statement released in Abuja on Monday by Comrade Goodluck Ibem,

President General of the group.

Part of the statement reads: “this candid admission by Governor Otti serves as a clear and compelling affirmation that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu laid a solid foundation for the progress and development of Abia State.

“It is a testament to the foresight, courage, and commitment to infrastructural renewal and economic revitalization that characterized Senator Kalu’s administration.

“The legacy projects initiated under his leadership—including key road networks, market renovations, and industrial policies—were designed to position Aba as a thriving commercial hub not just in Abia State, but in the entire South-East region and beyond.

“That his development model remains relevant and is now being adopted by the current administration underscores the enduring value of his vision.

“We commend Governor Otti for his open-mindedness and for placing the development of Abia State above partisan interests. Leadership, after all, is about continuity, and the willingness to build upon proven models is a mark of true statesmanship.

“As stakeholders and citizens, we are encouraged by this renewed focus on rebuilding Aba and improving the lives of the people. We urge all leaders across party lines to emulate this spirit of collaboration and mutual respect in the collective interest of Abia State.”

