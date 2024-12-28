COSEYL Mourns Abia Accident Victims, Call For Urgent Intervention On Collapsed Bridge

Share

To prevent a recurrence of the ghastly auto accident that claimed eight lives at Mmuri Bridge, on the Ohafia end of the Umuahia – Bende – Ohafia federal highway, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has called on the federal and Abia State governments to urgently reconstruct the dilapidated bridge.

Comrade Goodluck Ibem, the president general of COSEYL, while sympathizing with the families of the deceased, in a statement, described the accident as unfortunate and heartbreaking.

According to him, “The accident that claimed the lives of 8 vibrant men and women at their prime would have been avoided if the government had not allowed that Mmuri section to deteriorate to become a death trap.

“It is very unfortunate and heartbreaking to see how people were trapped when the truck conveying chippings fell on the Sienna carrying 8 persons who were travelling from Ohafia to Umuahia on that fateful day. These people were shouting and calling for help and people around couldn’t help to save their lives. Too sad!

“We call on the Federal and State Governments to immediately declare a state of emergency on Ohafia – Bende – Umuahia road and ensure that it is completed in a record time.

“The section of Mmuri bridge must be given immediate prompt attention to make it passable for commuters and free flow of movements.”

