The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has commended Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his unwavering commitment which he has demonstrated in advancing democracy and uplifting the lives of his people.

In a statement signed by Comrade Goodluck Ibem, the President General of the organisation, COSEYL said Senator Kalu has consistently proven himself to be a relentless advocate for Ndigbo and democracy at large.

The release said in part: “His dedication has not gone unnoticed, particularly in light of the unprecedented investments he has made using his personal resources to secure political emancipation for our people.

“Despite facing severe repercussions, including the loss of multiple business licenses—most notably, the revocation of his airline license by former President Olusegun Obasanjo due to his principled stance—Senator Kalu has remained resolute in his fight for justice, equity, and the betterment of Nigeria.

“The sacrifices made by Senator Kalu for the sake of democracy cannot be overstated. His unwavering stance, even in the face of adversity, is a reflection of a true leader who prioritizes the welfare of the people over personal gain. Emblematic of this is the saying: ‘He who does not know where a corpse is buried will try to exhume it from the leg side’.” “Senator Kalu knows the challenges faced by our people, and he has taken significant steps to address them, solidifying his legacy as a hero among the Ndigbo and across Nigeria.

“Furthermore, we recognise Senator Kalu’s influential role in the recent political realignments within the South East. His political acumen and unwavering dedication have been fundamental in encouraging defections from opposition lawmakers, governors, and other prominent political figures to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This remarkable influence has paved the way for enhanced unity and representation of the South East in the national political arena. “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) stands firm in our belief that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is the most respected political leader in the South East.

His contributions, sacrifices, and unwavering dedication to our cause resonate deeply with the people. We extend our gratitude to him for his remarkable leadership and tireless efforts in advocating for Ndigbo and Nigerian democracy.”