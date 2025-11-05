COSEYL Hails Passage Of Kalu’s Electric Vehicle Transition, Green Mobility Bill

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), on Wednesday, expressed support for the recent advancement of the Electric Vehicle Transition and Green Mobility Bill, 2025, sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

COSEYL made the expression in a statement issued in Abuja by the President General of the group, Comrade Goodluck Ibem.

The statement reads: “Following its passage for second reading in the Nigerian Senate, we recognize this bill as a groundbreaking initiative poised to foster economic growth, enhance the balance of payments, create job opportunities for our vibrant youth, and cultivate a cleaner environment across Nigeria.

“Senator Kalu’s visionary bill lays the groundwork for a comprehensive national framework that not only embraces the global shift towards electric mobility but also ensures that local industries thrive in the emerging market.

“By promoting local manufacturing and assembly, the bill will enable Nigeria to secure a vital position in the burgeoning electric vehicle industry, ultimately resulting in improved economic stability and diversified revenue sources.

“We commend the bill’s emphasis on local content compliance, which mandates foreign automakers to collaborate with licensed Nigerian assemblers. This strategic move is expected to generate thousands of jobs for our teeming youth, opening doors to a wealth of opportunities within the manufacturing sector.

“Moreover, the incentives outlined in the bill—including tax holidays, import duty waivers, and subsidies for electric vehicle users and investors—will stimulate trade, enhance business prospects, and contribute positively to the nation’s economy in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The environmental benefits of this initiative are equally compelling. By transitioning to electric vehicles, Nigeria stands to significantly reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality, especially in our densely populated urban centres.

“This legislation not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also demonstrates our commitment to addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change for the well-being of our future generations.

“COSEYL believes that the Electric Vehicle Transition and Green Mobility Bill is a strategic step forward for Nigeria. We urge all stakeholders to rally behind this legislation, support its swift passage, and engage in actions that promote innovation, local assembly, and environmental stewardship within the automotive sector.

“We commend Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his foresight and dedication to this significant endeavour, and we encourage our fellow citizens to embrace this transformative vision for a greener, more prosperous Nigeria.”