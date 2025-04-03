COSEYL Hails Orji Kalu For Servicing Constituents With Personal Resources

Share

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geo-political zone, has showered encomia on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his exceptional commitment to serving the people of Abia North Senatorial District.

According to a statement signed on Thursday by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, the youth group said that it was thrilled to discover that the former Abia State Governor was using his personal funds to service the people he is representing in the Senate.

Comrade Ibem asserted that the projects Kalu personally supported had not only improved the quality of life for so many in his Abia North but also served as an inspiring example of what true public service means.

The group expressed satisfaction that in an

era where political leaders often faced criticism for being disconnected from their constituents, Senator Kalu stood out as a beacon of hope and integrity in his Senatorial District and even beyond.

The statement reads: “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone extend our deepest appreciation and commendation to His Excellency Distinguish Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his exceptional commitment to serving the good people of Abia North senatorial zone.

“We were astonished to discover that, unlike many others, you selflessly use your personal funds to finance various projects that directly benefit your constituents. This level of dedication and generosity is truly commendable and deserves to be recognized.

“The impact of Senator Kalu’s work has not gone unnoticed. The projects he has supported have not only improved the quality of life for so many in his constituency but have also set an inspiring example of what true public service means. His actions go beyond the call of duty and demonstrate his unwavering commitment to the people he serves.

“In an era where political leaders often face criticism for being disconnected from their constituents, Senator Kalu stands out as a beacon of hope and integrity.

“By utilizing his own personal resources to fund the road project in Ndi-Orieke community in Ohafia Local Government Area in Abia North senatorial zone that have been unpassable for decades, show that he is leading by example and showing that public service is not just about policies and legislation but about making tangible, real-world improvements for those who need it most.

“On behalf of many grateful constituents, we, the leadership of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, sincerely appreciate Senator Orji Kalu for his continued service and generosity. His selflessness has made a positive difference in the lives of his people, and we are proud to have him serve his people as their Senator.

“We look forward to his continued leadership and the positive change he will undoubtedly bring to his constituents.

“We thank Senator Kalu for his extraordinary efforts and for being a true champion for the people.”

