The apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has described the appointment of Dr Nkiruka Chidia Maduekwe as the State Project Coordinator of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Abia State as well-deserved.

“The appointment,” according to the youth group, “is not only a recognition of Dr Maduekwe’s outstanding competence, professionalism, and commitment to environmental sustainability, but also a testament to her proven capacity to deliver results in critical sectors that directly impact the lives of our people.”

The Coalition, through its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, noted that the emergence of Maduekwe “is both timely and strategic, especially at a period when environmental challenges such as erosion, land degradation, and climate change continue to pose significant threats to communities across Abia State and the wider region.”

COSEYL also commended Governor Alex Otti for demonstrating visionary leadership in appointing a seasoned and capable technocrat to spearhead such a vital project, a decision he said reflects a strong commitment to competence, accountability, and sustainable development.

“Dr Maduekwe’s track record, coupled with her expressed commitment to integrity, transparency, and collaboration, gives us great confidence that NEWMAP in Abia State will witness renewed vigour, innovation, and impactful outcomes under her leadership.

“COSEYL urges all stakeholders, including government agencies, community leaders, development partners, and civil society organisations, to extend maximum cooperation and support to the new Coordinator to ensure the successful implementation of projects aimed at mitigating erosion and enhancing climate resilience.

“We strongly emphasise that the success of NEWMAP is critical to safeguarding lives, preserving livelihoods, and protecting infrastructure in vulnerable communities. As such, we expect a results-driven approach that prioritises accountability, inclusiveness, and measurable impact.”

The group reminded Dr Maduekwe of the enormous responsibility that comes with the office and advised her not to disappoint the high expectations of the people.