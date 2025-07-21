COSEYL Demands Arrest Of Anambra PDP Candidate’s Attackers

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has condemned the recent attack on the Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Chief Jude Ezenwafor, demanding arrest and prosecution of the assailants.

The apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone noted that the 2025 Anambra State governorship election candidate was shot by unknown gunmen in Abuja on Friday night.

The youth group made its position known through the President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, saying Ezenwafor was attacked in the Wuse Area 2 of the FCT as he was returning from an appointment, an incident which it described as deeply disturbing.

The sociopolitical group expressed worry by the “rising spate of violence, intimidation, and lawlessness that threatens the peaceful political landscape of our great nation.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies and prayers for the swift recovery of Chief Ezenwafor, who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital. His commitment to serving the people of Anambra State, especially the youth, deserves to be protected and respected,” the statement reads.

COSEYL urged law enforcement agencies to take immediate action to investigate the incident.

“We call for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators behind this dastardly act. This must serve as a clarion call for our security agencies to step up their efforts in ensuring the safety of all candidates, political party members, and citizens as we approach the Anambra 2025 gubernatorial elections.”

COSEYL urged political leaders, stakeholders, and citizens to unite against violence and intimidation in the democratic process and called for an environment where dialogue and peace prevail over fear and violence.

“We demand that the relevant authorities provide adequate security for all candidates and establish measures to curb the rising tide of political violence. The rule of law must prevail, and those who seek to undermine our democratic principles through violent means must face the full wrath of the law.

“As a coalition representing the voice of the youth in the South East, we stand firmly against any act of violence. We call on all our members, supporters, and the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.”