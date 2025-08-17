COSEYL Congratulates Sen Kalu On Recognition As Ogbupere Uzo 1 Of Ozuitem

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has congratulated Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his recent honor as “Ogbupere Uzo 1 of Ozuitem Land” at the Ozuitem Women Development Union (OWDU) Annual Conference.

According to a statement in Abuja yesterday by the President of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, the recognition is a testament to Senator Kalu’s unwavering commitment to the development and progress of the people of Ozuitem and the Abia North Senatorial Zone.

Part of the statement reads: “Senator Kalu’s dedication to fostering social, economic, and infrastructural growth in our communities has not gone unnoticed. “The senator’s impactful initiatives—ranging from massive infrastructural development, health programmes to educational advancements—demonstrate his deep-rooted commitment to uplifting the lives of women, children, and the entire populace of the Abia North region.

“As an influential leader embodying hope and progress, Senator Kalu has consistently strived for a better future for his constituents. “The conferment of the title “Ogbupere Uzo 1 of Ozuitem Land” is not only an individual accolade but also a reflection of the collective aspirations and unity of the Ozuitem community. “This honor underscores the need for continued support for Senator Kalu as he seeks re-election for a third term in office.

“We, at COSEYL, firmly believe that the re-election of Senator Kalu is non-negotiable; the people of Abia North are solidly behind him and ready to rally for his cause. “Senator Kalu has proven himself to be a leader who listens to the needs of the people and advocates tirelessly for policies that enhance the socio-economic fabric of our communities.

“We are confident that with his experience, vision, and relentless pursuit of progress, he will continue to champion the causes that matter most to the people of Abia North. “As a youth-led organization representing the voices and aspirations of young people in the region, COSEYL is committed to supporting leaders who prioritize the welfare of our communities.

“We urge all constituents to unite in support of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, recognizing that his leadership is instrumental in driving the changes we seek. “Once again, congratulations to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on this welldeserved recognition.