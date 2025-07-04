COSEYL Congratulates Kalu On Honorary Doctorate Award

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has congratulated Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his conferment of a Doctor of Science (D.Sc), Honoris Causa, by the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State.

In a statement jointly signed by the President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday, the group described the honour as a reflection of Kalu’s outstanding contributions to national development.

“This prestigious honour, scheduled to be conferred on July 5, 2025, is a testament to Senator Kalu’s remarkable contributions to national development, entrepreneurial excellence, and exemplary leadership across various sectors,” the statement read in part.

COSEYL praised the former governor’s unwavering commitment to visionary leadership, philanthropy, and youth empowerment, noting that his efforts in both public and private life have positively transformed lives and communities across Nigeria.

“As a distinguished senator, he has consistently demonstrated steadfast dedication to public service, championing the interests of his constituents and advocating for policies that promote growth and sustainability,” the statement added.

The youth group described Senator Kalu’s success as an example of what is possible through dedication, hard work, and a passion for service, saying his leadership continues to inspire young Nigerians nationwide.

“We commend the Federal University of Kashere for recognising the indelible mark Senator Kalu has made on the nation, particularly his commitment to youth development and nation-building.”

COSEYL further urged young people to emulate Kalu’s example by embracing the spirit of service and making meaningful contributions to national progress.

“Once again, congratulations to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on this well-deserved recognition. We look forward to witnessing the continued impact of your leadership on our beloved country.”