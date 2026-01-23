COSEYL Condemns Verbal Attack On Sen Kalu

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has condemned the recent verbal attack on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North, by a faceless group, describing it as reckless and irresponsible.

A faceless group had declared Senator Kalu persona non grata in Ohafia Local Government Area, following recent political developments in which the Abia North Senator led other former governors and political appointees to speak against Governor Alex Otti, a declaration COSEYL said is outrageous and reeks of political madness.

Reacting to the development, COSEYL’s President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, said such a declaration should be rejected outright, arguing that “Senator Kalu has, without doubt, remained a steadfast friend and advocate for the people of Ohafia, all Abians, and Ndigbo overall.”

“This is clearly evidenced by the numerous developmental projects and dividends of democracy he continues to bring to Abia North, which he proudly represents at the Senate.

“We view with great concern the injection of false and malicious propaganda aimed at discrediting a true patriot and devoted son of Abia and Ndigbo.”

The youth group called “on all well-meaning Nigerians, especially the people of Abia State and the South East geopolitical zone, to reject all falsehoods and divisive antics aimed at undermining the integrity of Senator Kalu.”

COSEYL also urged security agencies and relevant authorities to investigate the matter and bring those responsible for spreading hate and division to justice, especially the so-called Ohafia Youth Association, OYA and their sponsors.

“Senator Kalu,” according to the group, “is a man of integrity who has always preached unity, peace and togetherness in this country, and any attacks on his person are clearly an attack by those who do not believe in the unity of the nation.”

Ibem called on the people of Abia North to sustain their support for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, having distinguished himself as their representative, insisting that his re-election in 2027 is sacrosanct.