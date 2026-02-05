COSEYL Condemns Baseless Attacks On Sen. Kalu

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has observed with great dismay the recent misguided and politically motivated noise by a faceless group claiming to be youths of Ohafia LGA, aimed at tarnishing the hard-earned reputation and sterling legislative record of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

COSEYL expressed this position in a statement jointly signed and forwarded to journalists in Abuja on Thursday by Comrade Goodluck Ibem, President-General, and Comrade Okey Nwaoru, Publicity Secretary.

Part of the statement reads:

“We categorically state that the allegations levelled against Senator Kalu are not only false but a calculated attempt by desperate political jobbers to cause disaffection and destabilize the peace and progressive trajectory of Abia North.

“Senator Kalu’s transformational projects are visible and verifiable, contrary to the spurious claims of ‘no projects.’ Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has executed numerous landmark constituency projects across Ohafia and other local governments in Abia North.

“These include road construction and rehabilitation, educational support programmes, youth and women empowerment schemes, and healthcare interventions. We challenge any objective observer to tour the senatorial district and deny the visible impact of his representation.

“The alleged ‘IPOB zone’ statement is a fabrication. At no time did Senator Orji Uzor Kalu grant any interview or make any statement describing Ohafia as an ‘IPOB zone.’ This is a blatant falsehood manufactured by political detractors.

“We challenge the sponsors of these demonstrations to provide any credible evidence, audio, video, or published interview where Senator Kalu made such a remark. Failure to do so should compel them to retract their statements and apologise to the peace-loving people of Ohafia.

“The so-called ‘youths’ who staged the show of shame at Zone 9 Police Headquarters are neither genuine nor bona fide representatives of Ohafia youth. They are politically hired agents, misfits, and charlatans recruited by a man who lacks electoral value and relevance. Their intent is to create noise and cause division where none exists.

“Ohafia Udumeze currently produces the Member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. The selfish sponsors of these protests seek to jeopardize the noble aspiration of Ohafia Udumeze to produce a Senator in 2031 by alienating the very political allies whose support is crucial. The wise and strategic path for Ohafia Udumeze to achieve a Senate seat in 2031 is to solidly support Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in 2027.

“We urge Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to remain focused and undeterred by the noise of these hired agents. The silent majority of Abia North, who benefit from his quality representation are solidly behind him.

“We also call on the people of Ohafia and the entire Abia North to disregard the antics of these mischief-makers and continue to support Senator Kalu’s efforts in attracting development, fostering unity, and elevating the voice of the district at the national level.

“The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders stands firmly with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and will continue to defend the interests of the youth and the entire South East region against politically motivated falsehoods and division.”