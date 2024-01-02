COSEYL condemns Anambra attack

The apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), had condemned the brutal attack by some hoodlums which left two police officers dead, with many innocent citizens kidnapped in Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to the President-General of the group, Goodluck Ibem, “It is worrisome that such a deadly attack could be executed during the Christmas period, a time highly respected and revered by christians all over the world. This is a big slap and we will not take it lying low. Those hoodlums must be arrested and prosecuted immediately.

“This sad attack happened because the Governor who is the Chief Security Officer of the State failed woefully to provide security which is the primary responsibility of the government to the people. What is he doing with all the money he collects for security votes? Definitely nothing.

“Anambra State has been a target zone by hoodlums and criminals because of the inability of Governor Charles Soludo to govern the state. “