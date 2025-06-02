COSEYL Commends Otti For Completing P’Harcourt Road

Share

Following the successful completion of Port Harcourt Road in Aba, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has appealed to Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, to also engage construction giant Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the reconstruction of Uratta Road.

The apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone commended Governor Otti for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to infrastructure renewal in the state.

They described the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road by Julius Berger as a remarkable achievement that demonstrates the impact of deploying world-class expertise with a clear mandate for quality and sustainability.

In a statement issued by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, COSEYL noted that the transformation of Port Harcourt Road has not only provided relief to road users but has also permanently addressed the chronic flooding that rendered the route nearly impassable for years. The group described the project as a new benchmark for road construction in Abia State.

“We therefore respectfully urge the Governor to consider applying the same standard of excellence to Uratta Road, which, like Port Harcourt Road, has suffered repeated failures over time due to poor construction and persistent flooding,” the statement read.

“Despite being awarded to different contractors in the past, Uratta Road has remained a source of hardship to residents, commuters, and businesses. Residents of Uratta and its environs are suffering, and we trust that with the Governor’s prompt action, Uratta Road can be rebuilt properly—just like Port Harcourt Road.”

COSEYL added that given Julius Berger’s impressive track record and the outstanding results already delivered in Aba, entrusting the firm with Uratta Road would ensure a durable and lasting solution.

