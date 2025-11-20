COSEYL Commends Orji Kalu For Back-To-School Initiative In Abia North

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has commended Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his impactful “Back to School” initiative, benefiting 100 schools in Abia North.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrade Goodluck Ibem, President General, and Comrade Okey Nwaoru, Publicity Secretary, COSEYL praised the initiative, which includes the distribution of essential school bags and writing materials, as a key step in promoting basic education and reducing illiteracy in the region.

The statement noted: “Senator Kalu’s unwavering commitment to education reflects a profound understanding of its central role in societal development and aligns perfectly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Providing educational tools to primary school pupils not only eases financial burdens on parents but also inspires hope and motivation among students. By fostering a conducive learning environment, this initiative ensures that the children of Abia North have the opportunities they deserve to reach their full potential.”

During the five-day outreach, schools such as Igbere Central School, Lohum Imenyi Central School, Township School Ozuakoli, Ovim Community School, and Umuhu Ezechi Community School benefited from the initiative. COSEYL highlighted the gratitude of students and the strengthened bond between the pupils, teachers, and the foundation.

COSEYL also emphasized that Senator Kalu’s holistic approach, encompassing education, healthcare, infrastructure, and agriculture, sets a commendable precedent for sustainable community development. The coalition called on other leaders to emulate his dedication to youth education and community upliftment.

“Once again, we salute Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his visionary leadership and commitment to education. We encourage him to continue championing initiatives that foster academic excellence, community welfare, and a sustained commitment to national progress,” the statement concluded.