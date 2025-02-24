COSEYL Clears Orji Kalu Of Allegation Of Selfishness

Share

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), on Monday, berated the former minority leader of Abia State House of Assembly, Chijioke Chukwu, over his recent negative comments against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The apex socio-political youth group in the South East zone expressed their concern in a statement in Abuja, signed by Goodluck Ibem, President General and Comrade Okey Nwaoru, the Publicity Secretary.

The group claimed that about 60 per cent of South East successful politicians and businessmen, who were doing well today in politics and business passed through the tutelage of Distinguish Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

COSEYL accused the former state assembly member of opting for politics of falsehood as a means of survival and making ends meet, stressing that it was alarmed by the unfounded and false narrative by the Abia-born politician.

Part of the statement reads: “After a careful investigation, we uncovered that Senator Kalu did not influenced the appointment of his younger brother Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu into National Assembly Board or did he at any time complain to anyone about not being carried along as falsely claimed by Hon. Chukwu.

“It is on record that about 60 per cent of South East successful politicians and Businessmen who are doing well today in politics and business passed through the tutelage of distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

“In 1999, when Senator Kalu was Executive Governor of Abia State, he appointed Barr, Chuka Odom, an indigene of Imo State who has no blood ties with him as Commissioner of Special Duties under his administration and he later nominated him as a Federal Minister of State for Environment under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Senator Kalu when he was governor appointed Chief Victor Oyie who was the National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, an indigene of Anambra State into his cabinet.

He appointed the late Barr. Olusegun Bamgbose, an indigene of Ondo state who was a former Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party into his cabinet.

“Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha the current APC Chairman in Ebonyi State served under Senator Orji and he hosted him recently to thank him specially for his love and kindness towards him when he served under him.

“Indigenes from the north, South South and other regions were appointed by Senator Orji his cabinet when he held sway as governor of Abia State. He is indeed a detribalized politician.

“In the 2007 general elections, Senator Kalu supported Chief Ikedi Ohakim who contested under the Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA, to become governor of Imo State. Chief Ohakim did not have the financial strength but Senator Kalu gave him all the support needed and he became governor.

“In 1999 general elections, Senator Kalu fully supported Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, to win the primary ticket of All Progressive Party, APC, for Bende Federal constituency and he also came out fully to support him to win during the general elections against his kinsman and younger brother Chief Chima Anyaso of the PDP.

“Past Governors of Abia State served under Senator Kalu in one capacity or the other and they are grateful to him for helping them grow in their political journey

“Despite betrayals and unfaithfulness by persons who Senator Kalu assisted to grow in one way or the other, Senator Kalu has remained unperturbed in his determination to help humanity and his fellow persons to grow. He is an enigma of sorts who sees kindness and goodwill to his fellow humans as a way of life.

“Before Senator Orji clocked 39 years of age, he had made over 5000 persons millionaires and billionaires. How old is Hon Chukwu now, he should show us how many persons he has made grow in whatever field of their chosen endeavour.

“Abians should ask Hon. Chukwu how much he paid those persons who served as his aide when he was a member of the house. Can any of his former aides say anything good about him? We know the kind of person Hon Chukwu is.

“Hon Chukwu should go and pick up his clothes from where he left them after taking his bath and leave Senator Kalu alone who Almighty God has used tremendously to help humanity.

“Senator Kalu is a rewarded of men who rewards his followers and those who come his way. His word is his bond. He doesn’t renege on his promises to his people.

“We are proud of Senator Kalu’s achievements. Enough Said!.”

