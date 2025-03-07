Share

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL has called on Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah and the Chief of Defence Staff to take immediate steps to end the killings and rapes in parts of Enugu State by herdsmen.

The group lamented the wanton destruction of lives and humiliating rapes of women by terrorists disguised as herdsmen in Eha Amufu, Isi Uzi LGA of Enugu State and demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

The apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, however, gave the killer herdsmen 48 hours to vacate the place or face the wrath of the youths.

In a statement issued by the president general, Goodluck Ibem, COSEYL described the “activities of these terrorists as wicked, nefarious and satanic and we condemn it in its entirety.”

“These so-called Fulani herdsmen are not herdsmen but terrorists on a land-grabbing mission. There is no correlation between rearing cattle and killing innocent human beings in their own town.

“For these terrorists to be raping our women and inserting sticks into their private parts after raping them is the worst wickedness against humanity and it must not go unpunished.

“The good people of Enugu have complained enough about this killings and rape and it is time for the governor, Chief Peter Mbah who is the Chief Security of the State and the Chief of Defence Staff to arrest this perpetrators and prosecute them accordingly.”

The group also called on “the youths of Eha-Amufu, and other communities in Enugu and other South East states to wake up from their slumber and sack the killer Fulani terrorists parading as herdsmen from their communities.”

